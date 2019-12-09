Golin promotes von der Sitt, D'Innocenzo

CHICAGO: Golin has promoted Carrie von der Sitt to the newly created role of global head of growth and Ron D’Innocenzo as its first North American chief creative officer.

Both are Chicago-based positions. The promotions are effective immediately; both report to Golin co-CEO Matt Neale.

Prior to the promotion, von der Sitt, a 23-year Golin veteran, was head of U.S. growth for the firm. D’Innocenzo, who has worked at Golin for six years, had been executive creative director in Chicago.

Von der Sitt will lead the firm’s business development approach across Golin’s 50-plus global offices, linking marketing and new business, the firm said in a statement.

Von der Sitt said that as head of U.S. growth, she worked to drive a more disciplined approach to growth, something she is planning to do agency-wide. That involves, "centralizing and codifying our best practices with our new business work which has been driven historically on office-by-office level," she said.

Von der Sitt is planning to create a central library of resources, including case studies and various approaches, from which business development teams in local offices can draw.

"That way, they will be able to pull from a central library and benefit from seeing the evolution of how we present ourselves," she explained.

Von der Sitt is overseeing a dozen people, mostly in Chicago, as part of the network-wide role.

D’Innocenzo said he will work to support the creative talent in offices in North America and to create a shared sense of purpose. "I think my role is to unite everyone in creative behind a single vision to create great earned-first, data-driven work," D’Innocenzo said. "I will also be checking the work for consistent quality."

Golin’s revenue increased 5% in 2018 to $218 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report. The PR firms within Interpublic Group’s Constituency Management Group, which includes Golin and other agencies, posted low-single-digit growth in Q3 on both an as-reported and organic basis.