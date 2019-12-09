Sony PlayStation begins UK comms agency review

Sony PlayStation UK has begun a review across PR, social and influencer marketing, PRWeek can reveal.

Sony PlayStation has launched a review of its UK comms agency (Photo: Getty Images)
The account currently sits with The Romans, which won it from Fever in 2017.

At that time, the account was thought to be worth "six figures", spanning both hardware and software and encompassing press office, influencer relations, content creation and PR–led experiential activity.

The review was confirmed in a statement shared with PRWeek: "PlayStation UK are looking to appoint an agency to work across communications including PR, social and influencer marketing.

"The successful agency will work across all of PlayStation UK product and services, creating and developing campaigns for a UK audience."

It added that enquiries about the review should be directed to Creativebrief.

