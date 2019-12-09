Edelman Dabo co-founder Camilla d'Abo appointed MD of APCO Worldwide Dubai

Camilla d'Abo, the founder of Edelman Dabo, will join APCO Worldwide to lead its Dubai office as managing director, effective 15 December, PRWeek Middle East has learned.

Industry veteran d’Abo is well-known for setting up independent agency Dabo & Co with her sister Lucy d’Abo in 2004 before it was bought by Edelman in 2015 in in a deal that made the combined firm the largest in the UAE.

Two years ago, both sisters and managing director of brand Jason Leavy left Edelman Dabo "to pursue new opportunities".

Camilla d’Abo has more than 25 years of marketing and PR experience working in the UK, Australia and the Middle East.

APCO Worldwide MENA president Mamoon Sbeih said the appointment of d’Abo will help drive forward APCO’s presence in the region.

"Camilla’s unrivalled focus on quality, integrity and creativity are underlined by her dedication to strategic, business-driven communications solutions and quality client servicing," said Sbeih.

"From starting and growing her business into a leading communications agency in the region, to helping her clients develop their businesses organically and build out expertise into new sectors, Camilla’s wealth of knowledge and experience will help lead APCO’s Dubai office and presence in the MENA region into the future."

Having lived and worked in Dubai for nearly 40 years, d’Abo oversaw the operations of Dabo & Co for more than 12 years, helping grow the business into one of the most innovative integrated communications agencies in the Middle East. Until it was acquired, Dabo & Co represented global brands including Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, BMW, Rolls-Royce, Nike and HSBC.

In a statement, d’Abo said: "APCO is a leader in strategic communications and public affairs, with its global positioning and a strong team of deep-rooted regional experts. I look forward to working with the brilliant team of professionals in APCO’s Dubai office and around the world to help clients stay agile and achieve their business goals."

Since launching in 2006 with a team of fewer than 10 consultants, APCO’s Dubai office has grown to nearly 140 people. Across the wider region, it has a workforce of more than 200 people from 26 countries working in teams across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Manama and Kuwait.

It was named the 2019 Best Agency in the Middle East in the PRWeek Global Awards earlier this year.

D’Abo is joining APCO during a landmark year for the company, as 2019 marks the 35th anniversary of its founding.

Established by Margery Kraus as a one-woman operation in 1984, APCO has grown to a global advisory and advocacy communications consultancy, with nearly 800 employees based in more than 30 global markets.

Prior to joining APCO, d’Abo served as an executive director for Sport In Life Distribution – a retail distribution company based in Dubai – overseeing the firm’s transition to B2C channels and developing customer engagement strategies, including the launch of an e-commerce platform and the adoption of an omnichannel operational model.

D’Abo started her career in corporate finance, having worked in asset management for Credit Lyonnais Rouse UK until being seconded to work for the chief economist of Bankers Trust Australia.

