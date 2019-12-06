Elizabeth Luke exits Twitter

NEW YORK: Twitter senior communications manager Elizabeth Luke is exiting the company after five years.

Luke is taking December off, including a digital detox with no social media for a stretch, she said via email. Luke didn’t say where she’ll work next.

"It's been an incredible five years with unparalleled experiences," she said.

Luke has worked in various roles at Twitter since joining the company in late 2014. She has been in her most recent role since April 2017. Luke said she will not be replaced.

Luke worked closely with different teams at Twitter to publicize the launch of features such as sponsored moments and services such as the Fuel in-house creative team. She was also the person for trade events such as the Consumer Electronics show, Cannes Lions and Twitter’s NewFronts, as well as media relations and communications strategy for high-profile industry moments.

She also helped to organize #StudentsForChange in partnership with Teen Vogue, which expanded on #MarchForOurLives to spotlight diverse students and activists who have been speaking truth to power about gun violence and challenging the status quo.

Additionally, Luke helped to lead Blackbirds, Twitter’s business resource group for black employees that promotes diversity and inclusion.

In 2018, Luke was named a PRWeek 40 Under 40 honoree.

Twitter recently hired Golin as PR AOR for its U.S. consumer communications.

The social network is banning political advertising and released guidelines last month limiting how cause-based advertisers can target their ads.

Twitter posted $824 million in revenue in Q3, up 9% year-over-year but far below analysts’ expectations. Its number of monetizable daily active users was 145 million, versus 124 million a year ago.