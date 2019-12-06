Just briefly: Account wins and people moves

People moves

BOSTON

Teak Media + Communication has hired Sage Morander as an AE. Prior to Teak, Morander served as an AE at Matter Communications.

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA

David's Bridal has promoted Callie Canfield to the new role of VP marketing and communications. She most recently served as senior director of global marketing communications.

DETROIT

Lambert & Co. has hired Lisa Lark as a director and Katelyn Davis as a senior manager. According to LinkedIn, Lark had been corporate communications manager for Varroc Lighting Systems and Davis had been a director at MICHauto.

HACKENSACK, NJ

Steinreich Communications Group has hired Mayer Fertig as a VP for its nonprofit practice. He had been chief communications officer for the American Committee for Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

LOS ANGELES

Marketing Maven account executive, Ally Bertik, has been named co-chair of communication on the board of directors for the Public Relations Society of America Gold Coast Chapter.

SAN FRANCISCO

Jonathan Peacock and George Gallate have joined the W2O board of directors.

WASHINGTON, DC

Mario Brossard has joined the Global Strategy Group as a VP. He had been running his own strategic research consulting practice.

Stratacomm has made six hires: recent grad Darius Booker as assistant account executive, Megan Corson as a senior art director, Kara Frank also as an account director, Meredith Frank as a project manager, Nilayam Patel as a graphic designer and Jenny Rios as a VP.

David Hudson is now senior director of digital content and social media for the Motion Picture Association.

Account wins

GARDENA, CA.

Carve Communications is now public relations AOR for Educational Insights, a creator of toys and games.

NEW YORK

The Brandman Agency is now representing Cathay Pacific Airways.

Kaplow Communications has added Dermstore, Ralph Lauren Fragrances and Signet Jewelers as clients.

Lion & Lamb Communications has been hired as AOR for the hotel Dream Hollywood starting in January 2020. They already represent sister properties Dream Downtown and Dream Midtown in New York City, and Dream South Beach in Miami.

Mercy Ships, the hospital ship that provides free life saving surgeries for people where medical care is nearly non-existent, has named Edelman its global communications agency.

In other news…

BANGKOK

Boutique marketing and public relations firm Brandnow.asia, has joined the Public Relations Network, a global collective of public relations specialists.

NEW YORK

BAM Communications has launched BAMx, a team that provides startups and VCs with modular PR and marketing support to achieve short-term goals.

Weber Shandwick and United Minds, the firm’s management consultancy, is launching a suite of new and expanded offerings designed to help companies combat cultural risk and practice consistent, proactive "cultural vigilance" — monitoring culture, preparing for cultural crisis and actively changing culture for the better.

WASHINGTON, DC

Scott Circle Communications has created the Purpose PRogram, a no-cost professional development course designed to help local nonprofits strengthen their in-house communications skills.