Ad Council raises $5.6m for social good causes

The Ad Council has raised $5.6 million following its 66th Annual Public Service Award Dinner.

Emmy-nominated actress, author and comedian Ellie Kemper emceed the event, which featured a performance from the Abyssinian Baptist Church Choir and honored Alex Gorsky, chairman and CEO of Johnson & Johnson.

"Each year, the annual dinner is an uplifting and unforgettable evening that truly celebrates the power of purpose," said Lisa Sherman, president and CEO of the Ad Council. "The toughest issues facing our communities today are too big to tackle alone. When we come together, our voices create a fortified rallying cry that is too loud, too strong to be ignored. When we unite around purpose, we change lives."

Gorsky was presented with this year’s public service award for his longstanding dedication to diversity, inclusion and veterans’ issues. Throughout his tenure, Johnson & Johnson has spent more than $1 billion annually to support women- and minority-owned businesses as part of the Billion Dollar Roundtable.

In the last year, the company donated more than $1.6 billion in cash and products to philanthropic causes worldwide. To support nurses, the company created the Johnson & Johnson Nurse Innovation Fellowship, a two-year program that offers education, mentoring and leadership opportunities.

Under Gorsky’s direction, Johnson & Johnson has been a generous Ad Council supporter, serving as a partner on the Love Has No Labels and Bullying Prevention campaigns.

