Legal & General names new PR shop amid triple agency appointment

The appointments will focus on its Retail Retirement business as it strives to be the UK’s retirement brand of choice for consumers and advisers.

The new partnerships will aim to help drive awareness and grow the brand’s customer base.

Lansons is the retained PR and communications consultancy. Managing director Laura Hastings said: "Their commitment to finding solutions to a changing retirement landscape and to helping customers engage in a meaningful and productive way is really compelling."

Havas Media has been confirmed as its new media agency, and managing director Stephanie Marks described the brand’s retirement portfolio as "very exciting".

Jason Foo, CEO at BBD Perfect Storm, said that as Legal & General’s creative agency, they hoped "to deliver the strategy and communications that reflect a more colourful retirement."

"We have to be relevant to customers in their daily lives and that means being seen in the right place, at the right time by them."

Legal & General Retail Retirement marketing director Meg Dickens added: "Our new agency partnerships will give us greater flexibility in managing our media activity across all channels and help elevate our market presence when our customers need us most."