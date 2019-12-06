Breakfast Briefing: Five things for PR pros to know Friday morning

Netflix made a naughty Twitter sex quip, then multiple brands wanted in on the action. Jumping in on a popular Twitter meme, the company asked for things "you can say during sex but also when you manage a brand twitter account." Several brand Twitter accounts, including Arby's, Groupon, Paramount, Hulu and AT&T replied with their own jocular takes on the somewhat risqué post. (Business Insider)

John Schnatter, founder of Papa John’s, filed a lawsuit in Kentucky Thursday against media agency Laundry Service and its parent, Wasserman Media. Schnatter is accusing the firms of secretly recording him and releasing only some of his words to make it appear he approved of using racial epithets. The lawsuit, in part, states that the leak was "intentional and/or reckless" and made to "extract retribution from the company and Mr. Schnatter for Papa John’s terminating Laundry Service as a media buyer." Schnatter was forced out of Papa John’s when the comments became public. (Bloomberg)

North Korea said it will start calling President Donald Trump a "dotard" again if he keeps calling North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un "rocket man." A few days ago, as talks between the countries seemed to take a downturn, Trump said military action might be possible and revived his "rocket man" nickname for the leader of the communist regime. "If any language and expressions stoking the atmosphere of confrontation are used once again ... that must really be diagnosed as the relapse of the dotage of a dotard," a North Korean spokesman said. (Associated Press)

Tufts University is deleting the name Sackler from its campus and refusing further financial gifts from the billionaire owners of Purdue Pharma, the manufacturer of OxyContin. The family has been connected to Tufts for almost 40 years and has donated millions to the school. "We will be seeking to have this improper decision reversed and are currently reviewing all options available to us," said a Sackler-family attorney. (Associated Press)

An Uber safety report released Thursday states that 3,000-plus sexual assaults were reported during U.S. rides last year. That number includes 235 rapes that happened while the company made 1.3 billion rides. Attacks occurred against both drivers and riders and in some cases between riders. (Associated Press)