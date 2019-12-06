New comms boss at London City Airport

The PRWeek 30 under 30 alumnus will manage external and internal comms, crisis and social media, in his role as head of communications.

His new remit will include raising the airport's profile while protecting its reputation and popularity among passengers and airlines.

Another aim will be to position London City Airport as 'an airport for the whole of the capital'. It currently serves 12 airlines offering flights to 45 destinations.

Rankin will report to the director of corporate affairs, Liam McKay, and work closely with the business' senior leadership, including chief executive Robert Sinclair.

The airport expects to serve five million passengers this year as it focuses on delivering the City Airport Development Programme, which will help improve passenger journeys and increase the airport's capacity.

"The £500m transformation programme is starting to take shape and will be an important part of the airport's story over the coming year," Rankin said.

"There's going to be lots of great comms opportunities with this project, as well as some hurdles to overcome, given the challenges a major construction programme can present for a busy airport.

"It's also crucial that we emphasise the value of London's most central airport, as well as aviation more widely, for people, communities, the economy and the country. And, of course, we need to demonstrate how we are taking action to make aviation more sustainable."