Munch to go on 'agency sabbatical' next year

The agency will begin a "year-long sabbatical" from January 2020. All staff and clients have been notified and several clients have been referred to other agencies.

Earl said there have been no redundancies as part of the move.

She set up Munch in 2016 with a vision to "shape a results-driven communications agency housing the skill set to service both start-ups and well-established brands".

In three years, the agency has won work with Coca-Cola, the National Lottery, Kodak, Fairtrade and TEDx, among other high-profile brands.

Munch won the PRWeek UK Award for New Consultancy of the Year in 2018, as well as several other industry accolades.

Earl said: "Anyone who knows me will tell you that I absolutely love business and the past three years growing the agency have been some of the most exhilarating, fun and rewarding times of my life.

"I love coming up with new ideas and so, as a new decade approaches (and I find myself deeper into my 30s with every minute that passes!), I've made the decision to put Munch on pause for the next 12 months and give myself the luxury of time to explore them, and what the future looks like.

"My clients and team are very important to me and before making this decision I've worked hard behind the scenes to ensure everyone will be looked after next year."