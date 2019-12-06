BK's Westminster Whopper to Peloton disaster: Creative Hits & Misses of the Week

With Sky, Amazon and Peloton all going big this week, I wanted to celebrate those who have gone small. After all, small can be beautiful.

HIT

Hafod Hardware’s Christmas campaign

Brands spend millions on their Christmas adverts, but for me this alternative ad from a family-run hardware store in Powys beats them all when it comes to tugging on the heartstrings.

The simple insight behind the ad is that Christmas allows you to become a kid again. It’s a lovely bit of filmmaking that evokes a sense of family and community and rejects the nakedly commercial. It’s rightly been picked up by the nationals and featured on the News at 10, and in doing so secured the future of their 125-year-old business for years to come.

It cost just £100 to make, but I think it’s worth an absolute fortune.

Amazon’s Brussels Sprout Ketchup

Amazon has been everywhere this past couple of weeks, with Black Friday parties and Premier League Live matches grabbing for attention over the festive trading period.

But it was a much simpler piece of work that caught my attention: Brussels Sprout Ketchup.

It being 2019, the cinnamon and nutmeg infused concoction is vegan-friendly.

Love them or loathe them, the little green balls are a perennial PR talking point come December, and this neat news story (teaming up with small business, The Sauce Shop) earned a Pugh cartoon in the Daily Mail.

Westminster Whoppers

Burger King turned up the heat on Westminster this week with a lovely tactical hit that’s gone far and wide.

Normally, seeing slogans on bus bring horrible onion-ey tears to my eyes - who can forget the mendacious ‘£350m for the NHS’? - but this one fills me with joy.

Politics, burgers and a simple shot outside the Houses of Parliament. What’s not to like?

MISS

Peloton crashes

Peloton pedalled into the PR abyss this week with an ad that seemed to borrow the visual stylings of Black Mirror. There was storm of criticism for a number of reasons…

In response Peloton suggested that there has been an "outpouring of support" (perhaps reading different tweets to the one describing it as a ‘surveillance hamster wheel’) so there is a chance that the ad has resonated with some.

If nothing else it’s inspired some brilliant spoofs (below) and definitely introduced Peloton to a wider audience. Maybe it will one day be remembered as a hit.

when my husband gets me a Peleton for Christmas ........ pic.twitter.com/Z2d3ewMhPu — Eva Victor (@evaandheriud) December 2, 2019

