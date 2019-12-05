Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

The video of world leaders laughing at Trump stars in Joe Biden’s latest campaign ad. Less than 24 hours after footage circulated of several NATO leaders gossiping about President Donald Trump on a hot mic, Biden included it front and center in his ad, calling Trump "a president the world is laughing at." Biden’s video has been viewed 4 million times since it was posted on Wednesday night.

The world is laughing at President Trump. They see him for what he really is: dangerously incompetent and incapable of world leadership.

We cannot give him four more years as commander in chief.



When Trump asked Ukraine to "do us a favor," he meant the U.S. That’s what Trump tweeted on Wednesday night to clarify remarks he made during a July 25 phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky. What Trump meant when he said "us" is a focal point in the impeachment inquiry.

Pantone released its Color of the Year for 2020 with a comment on the state of the world. The winning color is Classic Blue. Pantone explained on its website, "As technology continues to race ahead of the human ability to process it all, it is easy to understand why we gravitate to colors that are honest and offer the promise of protection." The "timeless" color was chosen because "we are living in a time that requires trust and faith," Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, explained in the announcement.

A look at Peloton’s confidential brand positioning deck. Meant to serve as internal guidance and sent to ad agencies competing for the company’s business, a May 2018 deck states that Peloton is not "snobby" or "aggressive" in its messaging, "not a gimmicky fitness brand" and that it will not talk down to consumers or include any "cheesy ads" or "before and afters," according to Business Insider. However, these are the exact attributes people are criticizing the exercise bike’s A Gift Like No Other ad for.

New from PRWeek this morning: Story Worldwide, a brand storytelling and creative agency, has merged with social influencer firm VonShine Industries. With the deal, the VonShine Industries brand will be retired, but little else will change logistically at the two firms. The merger closed on Monday. Read the full story here.