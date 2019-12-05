Midlands comms agency wins Fujifilm brief

The brief includes proactive media-relations activity, influencer engagement and content marketing. The aim is to attract consumers to print photos they take with smartphones and digital cameras.

The Birmingham-based agency said the printing industry needs to offer "imaginative and efficient solutions" to encourage people to turn digital images into physical ones at a time when many people prefer to post photos on social media.

WPR will work with Fujifilm's photo-imaging department to communicate its latest products and solutions for photographic images.

Gloria McCann, marketing manager at Fujifilm, said: "We chose to work with WPR due to their proven track record of delivering results and executing creative campaigns that tangibly impact consumer behaviour. We're excited to see where the partnership takes us."

WPR managing director Jane Ainsworth added: "Fujifilm demonstrates an ability to create innovative, cutting-edge technology that meets the dynamic needs of the market. This understanding comes from the company's evident commitment to the research and development stages of product production."