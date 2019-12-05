Senior hires at Redhill

Singapore-based PR agency Redhill has hired Charu Srivastava as a director and Ann-Marie Eu as a senior director. Srivastava will oversee B2B accounts while growing the agency’s public affairs and government relations offering. Eu will streamline strategic initiatives, lead special projects, and oversee the agency’s day-to-day operations.

Srivastava joins from BCW and specialises in strategic communications, content marketing, media relations and issues management. Meanwhile, Eu joins from Milken Institute, where she led the economic think tank’s communications campaigns in APAC.

Redhill partner Jacob Puthenparambil said in a statement: "Charu and Ann-Marie both have proven track records in their fields. Charu has a unique combination of financial, creative and analytical thinking as well as strong understanding of PR within a business context, while Ann-Marie has a great network of media relationships and experience in providing senior stakeholder counsel."

The agency was founded in 2014 and has since expanded into 12 countries including Tokyo, Sydney, and Hong Kong.

