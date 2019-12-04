DeVries ups Loretta Markevics to chief strategy, creative officer

NEW YORK: DeVries Global has promoted Loretta Markevics to chief strategy and creative officer, effective immediately.

Markevics is based in New York City. In the newly created role, she is reporting to Jessica O’Callaghan, regional MD for DeVries Global in North America. Markevics will also work closely with regional leaders from EMEA and Asia-Pacific, as well as other members of DeVries’ global steering committee.

Markevics has worked at DeVries since 2015, when she joined as global MD of creative intelligence. Previously, she was global strategic lead for Porter Novelli in The Garage, an integrated Omnicom agency model for Hewlett-Packard, according to a statement from DeVries. Markevics was also a PRWeek 40 Under 40 honoree in 2013.

In October, DeVries parent Interpublic Group said it is merging the agency with Golin subsidiary Canvas Blue under the DeVries Global branding. DeVries CEO Heidi Hovland is set to depart the agency at the end of the year. The combined shop will be led by a regional leadership team, including O’Callaghan, that will report to Constituency Management Group chairman and CEO Andy Polansky. Both DeVries and Canvas Blue were a part of CMG.

New York-based DeVries’ revenue dropped 17% in 2018 to $32.4 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report.