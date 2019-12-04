Breakfast Briefing: Five things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

New this morning: Finn Partners is bulking up its healthcare chops in Europe. The firm has acquired Paris-based Medical & Health Consulting, an independent health and biopharma shop. It’s the second healthcare agency acquisition in four months for Finn Partners, which also bought Lazar Partners in September.

Watch this space closely: Procter & Gamble chief brand officer Marc Pritchard said Tuesday that his company will continue to tighten its belt in terms of its advertising and marketing supply chain. "First of all, we still see there’s more room in agency fees," Pritchard said at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference in New York. He also commented that "there’s an enormous amount of waste in media," according to Campaign.

What’s happening with impeachment today: the House Judiciary Committee is set to take over impeachment proceedings at 10 a.m. by hearing from four constitutional law experts. On Tuesday, the House Intelligence Committee endorsed by party lines a 300-page report that accused President Donald Trump of abusing his office in dealings with Ukraine.

Gosh, this is going to be awkward, isn’t it? World leaders including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were caught on a hot mic having a giggle at the expense of Trump at a London reception on Tuesday night. Trump is meeting with other NATO leaders today as the alliance celebrates its 70th anniversary.

.@JustinTrudeau, @EmmanuelMacron, @BorisJohnson and other VIPs shared a few words at a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday. No one mentions @realDonaldTrump by name, but they seem to be discussing his lengthy impromptu press conferences from earlier in the day. (Video: Host Pool) pic.twitter.com/dVgj48rpOP — Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) December 3, 2019

Excited to be toasting some industry legends? That’s exactly what we’ll be doing on Monday as PRWeek celebrates the 2019 class of its Hall of Fame. This year’s inductees are Martha Boudreau, Tony Cervone, Richard Edelman, Aedhmar Hynes, Michelle Moore and Andy Polansky.