FTSE 100 insurance firm Admiral chooses UK comms agency

BrandContent has worked with the FTSE100 insurance company since 2017. It has been reappointed to lead Admiral's consumer-facing PR across a range of products, including home, motor and travel insurance, as well as car finance and loans.

The brief also encompasses media relations and integrated PR and content campaigns.

"BrandContent has already delivered significant value since its initial appointment and we continue to be impressed by its energy, enthusiasm and understanding of our brief and business challenges," said Admiral head of content, social and PR Victoria Newman.

"We’re confident we have the right partners to support us in our future plans to continue increasing brand consideration and communicating the intrinsic benefits of our innovative personal finance products."

BrandContent chief executive Sharon Flaherty added: "Our reappointment is testament to the strong working partnership we have built, the strategic value we have driven, and the creativity we have implemented in what is a complex and highly competitive space."