FleishmanHillard and Ketchum dominate ICCO Global Awards

More than 120 comms leaders and professionals attended the gala event at The Savoy, hosted by broadcaster Nikki Bedi.

FlieshmanHillard scooped the best campaign award in Technology, Not for Profit, and Event launch or Stunt, and the team award for Network of the Year – Americas. Ketchum claimed three awards for campaigns in the Financial Services, Healthcare and Purpose categories.

Hotwire, WE Communications, Hill+Knowlton, BCW, Markettiers, Milk & Honey and Weber Shandwick were also among the winners.

Top individual awards went to Hotwire global chief executive Barbara Bates (PR Leader of the Year), Integrated media vice-president Rishitu Amarnani (Rising Star) and Mitchell Communications Group founder and chair Elise Mitchell (Hall of Fame).

"This distinction recognises the talent, creativity and relentless pursuit of excellence exhibited by the entire Mitchell Communications Group team," Mitchell said. "Working alongside them, as well as the Dentsu organisation, has been one of the greatest joys of my life, and I want to share this honour with them."

ICCO chief executive Francis Ingham added: "The industry is in fantastic shape all around the world, and it's our privilege to celebrate its work."

The list of winners:

Individual Awards

PR Leader of the Year

Barbara Bates, global CEO, Hotwire Global

Rising Star of the Year

Rishitu Amarnani, vice-president – Integrated Media, Current Global

Team Awards

Regional Network of the Year - Americas

FleishmanHillard

Regional Network of the Year - Asia-Pacific

Weber Shandwick

Regional Network of the Year - EMEA

Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Independent Consultancy of the Year – Americas

WE Communications

Independent Consultancy of the Year - Asia-Pacific

RICE Communications

Independent Consultancy of the Year - EMEA

BECG

World's Best Campaigns

B2B Award

Hotwire Global, 'Leading the world to 5G'

Cross Culture Award

ORTA Consulting, 'New future for Khanty people in Western Siberia'

Broadcast Award

Markettiers & APCO Worldwide, 'Papal Visit to UAE'

Crisis and Issues Management Award

Genesis BCW, 'PNB back on track'

Digital and New Media Award

Netprofile, 'Search For Engineers' Digital Intelligence'

Employee Communications Award

Milk & Honey PR

Event, Launch or Stunt Award

FleishmanHillard Fishburn, 'Samsung Mobile Couture'

Financial Services Award

Ketchum, '#AcceptanceMatters'

Health Award

Ketchum, 'Life Lolli'

Influencer Marketing Award

Kurio – The Social Media Agency, '#SurfaceTheWomen'

Lifestyle Award

Pro-Vision Communications, 'Vote For Your Skating Rink'

Media relations

DNA Brand Architects, 'Ilobola Nge Bhubesi'

Not-For-Profit Award

FleishmanHillard Fishburn, 'Writing a global wrong in LGBT+ Media'

Public Affairs Award

Intelday Solutions, 'Air Quality Group'

Purpose Award

Ketchum, 'We Believe'

Strategy and Evaluation in a Campaign Award

Netprofile, 'Search for Engineer's Digital Intelligence'

Technology Award

FleishmanHillard Fishburn, 'Samsung Mobile Couture'

Transport and Automotive Award

Value360 INDIA, 'No calm before the storm!'