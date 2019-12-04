FleishmanHillard and Ketchum dominate ICCO Global Awards

More than 120 comms leaders and professionals attended the gala event at The Savoy, hosted by broadcaster Nikki Bedi.
FlieshmanHillard scooped the best campaign award in Technology, Not for Profit, and Event launch or Stunt, and the team award for Network of the Year – Americas. Ketchum claimed three awards for campaigns in the Financial Services, Healthcare and Purpose categories.
Hotwire, WE Communications, Hill+Knowlton, BCW, Markettiers, Milk & Honey and Weber Shandwick were also among the winners.
Top individual awards went to Hotwire global chief executive Barbara Bates (PR Leader of the Year), Integrated media vice-president Rishitu Amarnani (Rising Star) and Mitchell Communications Group founder and chair Elise Mitchell (Hall of Fame).
"This distinction recognises the talent, creativity and relentless pursuit of excellence exhibited by the entire Mitchell Communications Group team," Mitchell said. "Working alongside them, as well as the Dentsu organisation, has been one of the greatest joys of my life, and I want to share this honour with them."
ICCO chief executive Francis Ingham added: "The industry is in fantastic shape all around the world, and it's our privilege to celebrate its work."
The list of winners:
Individual Awards
PR Leader of the Year
Barbara Bates, global CEO, Hotwire Global
Rising Star of the Year
Rishitu Amarnani, vice-president – Integrated Media, Current Global
Team Awards
Regional Network of the Year - Americas
FleishmanHillard
Regional Network of the Year - Asia-Pacific
Weber Shandwick
Regional Network of the Year - EMEA
Hill+Knowlton Strategies
Independent Consultancy of the Year – Americas
WE Communications
Independent Consultancy of the Year - Asia-Pacific
RICE Communications
Independent Consultancy of the Year - EMEA
BECG
World's Best Campaigns
B2B Award
Hotwire Global, 'Leading the world to 5G'
Cross Culture Award
ORTA Consulting, 'New future for Khanty people in Western Siberia'
Broadcast Award
Markettiers & APCO Worldwide, 'Papal Visit to UAE'
Crisis and Issues Management Award
Genesis BCW, 'PNB back on track'
Digital and New Media Award
Netprofile, 'Search For Engineers' Digital Intelligence'
Employee Communications Award
Milk & Honey PR
Event, Launch or Stunt Award
FleishmanHillard Fishburn, 'Samsung Mobile Couture'
Financial Services Award
Ketchum, '#AcceptanceMatters'
Health Award
Ketchum, 'Life Lolli'
Influencer Marketing Award
Kurio – The Social Media Agency, '#SurfaceTheWomen'
Lifestyle Award
Pro-Vision Communications, 'Vote For Your Skating Rink'
Media relations
DNA Brand Architects, 'Ilobola Nge Bhubesi'
Not-For-Profit Award
FleishmanHillard Fishburn, 'Writing a global wrong in LGBT+ Media'
Public Affairs Award
Intelday Solutions, 'Air Quality Group'
Purpose Award
Ketchum, 'We Believe'
Strategy and Evaluation in a Campaign Award
Netprofile, 'Search for Engineer's Digital Intelligence'
Technology Award
FleishmanHillard Fishburn, 'Samsung Mobile Couture'
Transport and Automotive Award
Value360 INDIA, 'No calm before the storm!'