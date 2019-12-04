Weber Shandwick China promotes senior leadership team

Weber Shandwick China has internally promoted Corbin Hsieh to chief growth officer, Rocky Wang to executive vice president and head of South China, and Paxton Cheng to head of operations.

Hsieh’s role is a newly created one and will have him accountable for China’s overall business performance as well as the firm’s business development group. He has been with the agency for 15 years.

Wang, also a Weber Shandwick veteran, has been responsible for growing the agency’s South China business and will oversee the Greater Bay Area in the south of the country, with a specific focus on Guangzhou and Shenzhen while also maintaining oversight of constellation teams in Beijing. Wang has been behind the ‘internationalisation’ of Chinese clients including OPPO.

Cheng, meanwhile, will implement a strategic vision that will focus on efficiency and profitability, including project management, financial success, resourcing and talent development. All three leadership staff will report to China president Lydia Lee.

Weber Shandwick has won new accounts this year including OPPO, American Airlines, Kaluga Queen Caviar, Roca, Bridgestone and local cosmetics brand Carslan.

