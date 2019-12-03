G&S names Steve Halsey first chief growth officer

NEW YORK: G&S Business Communications has promoted Steve Halsey to serve as the firm’s first chief growth officer.

Halsey will manage sales, marketing, innovation and service development functions and support the agency’s corporate strategy, the agency said in a statement.

Halsey has two direct reports supporting him in the new role: Katy Hendricks, who was promoted in March to VP of growth and corporate communications; and Chris Martin, who was named VP of creative and brand experience in August.

Hendricks will promote the agency with sales and marketing comms initiatives and Martin will handle the creative efforts and the visual elements of the G&S brand.

Halsey, a 21-year veteran of G&S, was most recently MD of the firm’s business consulting practice. Before G&S, he worked at GCI Group and ran his own political communications firm.