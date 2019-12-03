Facebook hires Zignal Labs CEO Josh Ginsberg

MENLO PARK, CA: Zignal Labs CEO and cofounder Josh Ginsberg has joined Facebook as VP of public affairs marketing.

Ginsberg started at Facebook on November 11, amid intense scrutiny of the social media company’s political advertising policy.

"[Ginsberg] will lead marketing efforts focused on Facebook’s work to improve privacy controls, election security, the enforcement of our community standards and other important issues," a Facebook spokesperson said via email.

Zignal Labs cofounder and president Adam Beaugh will replace Ginsberg as the firm’s CEO, according to a spokesperson from the media analytics company. Ginsberg will continue serving Zignal as a strategic adviser.

"[Ginsberg] will be consulting with [Beaugh] and the team over the next couple of weeks to manage the transition," the spokesperson added via email.

Ginsberg served as Zignal Labs’ CEO for more than eight years. He cofounded the company in 2011 with Beaugh and chairman Jim Hornthal. A Facebook spokesperson said Ginsberg’s experience running Zignal Labs made him "a perfect fit" for his new role.

His resignation is almost two years since the media analytics company raised $30 million in a fifth round of funding, led by Blum Capital Partners and North Atlantic Capital, bringing its total funding to almost $60 million.

Meanwhile, Zignal Labs hired David Atlas as CMO, who most recently oversaw a marketing consulting practice, according to a statement released on Tuesday. Previously, Atlas was CMO at Persado, SVP of marketing at StrongView (now Selligent) and SVP of sales and marketing at Goodmail Systems.

A serial entrepreneur and veteran of presidential campaigns, Ginsberg started the Ginsberg McLear Group in 2011 with Aaron McLear. That firm later merged with Goddard Claussen/West to form Redwood Pacific Public Affairs in 2013.

Prior to that, Ginsberg worked on three presidential campaigns, including Senator Mitt Romney’s unsuccessful campaign for the 2008 Republican nomination. He also had roles in the 2000 and 2004 Bush-Cheney campaign.

Earlier this year, Zignal Labs hired a new head of strategy and insights, Jennifer Granston, who served at WE Communications for 19 years, most recently as global COO and president of insight and analytics, according to a statement from the company.

Zignal Labs also promoted Jonathan Dodson, formerly VP of engineering, to chief technology officer; and named Aaron Hayes-Roth, who was VP of business development at Sprout Social, as VP of business and corporate development.

As the 2020 U.S. presidential election ramps up, politicians and pundits have attacked Facebook’s decision to allow misleading and false advertisements to run on its platform as the largest social media company in the world with more than two billion users globally.

Controversy engulfed Facebook last year after media outlets reported Cambridge Analytica harvested millions of people’s data for President Donald Trump’s political advertisements.

Facebook recently hired Dave Arnold as executive communications director. He was previously senior director of communications at Tesla before stepping down this spring.

Ginsberg was named to PRWeek’s 2015 Innovation 50 list.