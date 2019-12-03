The best parodies of Peloton's A Gift Like No Other spot

Add some scary music to Peloton’s A Gift Like No Other ad and, voila, one of the most terrifying movie trailers of the year.

The actual spot merely features a young mom getting the exercise bike as a Christmas gift from her husband, which could be frightening if you don’t like exercise — or being controlled.

But social media users are remaking the ad with hilarious and frightening results.

Here are the best parodies…

when my husband gets me a Peleton for Christmas ........ pic.twitter.com/Z2d3ewMhPu — Eva Victor (@evaandheriud) December 2, 2019

I added new music to the peloton ad and accidentally made the scariest move trailer of the year



(????) pic.twitter.com/UyHr4aKyTB — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) December 2, 2019

Bravely wading into the Peloton conversation. Watch to the end for a sweet surprise ?? pic.twitter.com/5TukdT521i — Rachel Wenitsky (@RachelWenitsky) December 3, 2019

When you’re forced to ride a Peloton at gunpoint. pic.twitter.com/dIP0CpCQAM — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 2, 2019

Here’s the #peloton commercial back to back with a subtle marketing difference! pic.twitter.com/ol2lhOY0X2 — Peter Hargrave (@peteyhargrave) December 3, 2019