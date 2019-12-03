The best parodies of Peloton's A Gift Like No Other spot

Add some scary music to Peloton’s A Gift Like No Other ad and, voila, one of the most terrifying movie trailers of the year.
The actual spot merely features a young mom getting the exercise bike as a Christmas gift from her husband, which could be frightening if you don’t like exercise — or being controlled.
But social media users are remaking the ad with hilarious and frightening results.
Here are the best parodies…
when my husband gets me a Peleton for Christmas ........ pic.twitter.com/Z2d3ewMhPu— Eva Victor (@evaandheriud) December 2, 2019
I added new music to the peloton ad and accidentally made the scariest move trailer of the year— Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) December 2, 2019
(????) pic.twitter.com/UyHr4aKyTB
Bravely wading into the Peloton conversation. Watch to the end for a sweet surprise ?? pic.twitter.com/5TukdT521i— Rachel Wenitsky (@RachelWenitsky) December 3, 2019
When you’re forced to ride a Peloton at gunpoint. pic.twitter.com/dIP0CpCQAM— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 2, 2019
Here’s the #peloton commercial back to back with a subtle marketing difference! pic.twitter.com/ol2lhOY0X2— Peter Hargrave (@peteyhargrave) December 3, 2019
I found the real #Peloton commercial #scary #WelcomeToHell pic.twitter.com/HaqfPYCjq1— Martin Siron (@martin_siron) December 3, 2019
This is the video I made for my husband after he gave me a #Peloton. I swore nobody would ever see it but how can I not? pic.twitter.com/3VRXCWCZkk— Megan got sprung (@msmeganl) December 2, 2019