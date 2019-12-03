Maybe the mom in Peloton's ad actually wanted the stationary bike?

Added 39 minutes ago by Diana Bradley

How did you interpret the viral spot? Take our poll.

Peloton’s A Gift Like No Other spot features a young mom who is surprised to get the exercise bike as a Christmas gift from her husband and then tirelessly documents her progress over the next year as she uses it.

But some critics on social media don’t believe she sees the bike as a gift, rather as another way for her possessive husband to exert further control over her. Vice referred to the ad as a "30-second tale of one woman’s desperate journey into wellness hell."

Are they right? Or are people reading too much into this? Perhaps the mom was truly happy about the present. It’s normal to get an expensive piece of exercise equipment from your significant other unexpectedly without being offended, right? Right?!

