New sports PR agency wins The FA and Aviva business

The agency soft-launched earlier this year and publicly announced its arrival today (see launch video below). MatchFit has already created and executed a summer press campaign to launch The FA SuperKicks, an app designed to increase football participation and learning for children and parents.

David Gerty, PR and campaigns team lead for The FA, said: "MatchFit has delivered strong work on a number of projects this year, not least the hugely successful activity for The FA SuperKicks app this summer.

"Without question, we've benefited greatly from their deep football experience and creative PR approach, matched by high-class delivery we can trust. We look forward to continuing our positive working relationship with the team at MatchFit in the future."

The agency has also created and activated several campaigns for Aviva focused on the insurer's partnership with Norwich City Football Club. MatchFit has been retained to amplify the Aviva Community Fund for 2020.

Other client work has included The English Football League's activation with the charity Mind on World Mental Health Day, highlighting the role football can play in tackling mental-health problems.

The agency has also delivered ongoing PR support for wellness brand DNAfit and provided white-label sports PR consultancy to several industry trade partners.

Parish and Mitchell previously worked at Synergy and bring more than a decade of experience in sport and consumer PR, working with several brands in sponsorship.

Parish began his career in 2006 at Shine Communications before moving to Synergy to specialise in sport in 2011. He began collaborating with Mitchell on client accounts at Synergy in 2014.