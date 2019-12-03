Watch: 'Hey Alexa' promotes virtues of high-street shopping

The former TV presenter and model was helping shoppers find gifts for some of the most difficult people to buy for, reminding people that the majority (78.5 per cent) of retail sales in the UK still take place on the high street, rather than on Amazon.

Alexa's challenge of pleasing the "ungiftables" included the child who 'wants the world', 'eccentric family members', 'the man who always asks for socks' and 'the friend who has everything'.

For the campaign, marking the 200th anniversary of Regent Street, Chung curated her gift guide under the London shopping street's famous Christmas lights. She was spotted stepping out of Hamleys flagship toy store carrying a large stuffed giraffe under one arm.

The aim of the #HeyAlexa campaign, by Manifest for Regent Street, was to show that Brits value the offline retail experience.

"I understand it's tempting to go online to shop as it's easy to do, but often that's when I buy blunders," Chung said. "There’s just something charming about physically shopping and it's got something to do with happenstance and stumbling across things you weren't expecting to find. You can go in for socks and walk away with a really nice monogrammed handbag."

Manifest developed the creative concept and delivered all creative campaign assets in partnership with Regent Street. The campaign involved live takeovers of Regent Street's social-media channels, when shoppers could say #HeyAlexa and have their gift-buying conundrums solved directly by Alexa Chung.

Manifest founder and group chief executive Alex Myers said: "There's something special about shopping in real life versus online, especially at Christmas. The #HeyAlexa campaign makes a cheeky comparison, by bringing a real-life assistant to Regent Street – Alexa Chung – on the day traditionally associated with buying gifts online."