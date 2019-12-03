Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Google’s product communications lead is retiring. Mike Nelson has been with the company for 13 years, but only in his most recent role since 2018. Before that, he had a short stint leading Google’s comms team on an interim basis, until Corey duBrowa took over the position in April 2018. PRWeek has all the details on Nelson’s exit.

Reminder: Today is Giving Tuesday. CEO Asha Curran joined PRWeek’s Steve Barrett on our podcast last week to share why she co-founded Giving Tuesday in 2012. The movement brings together people across the world to donate to nonprofits and charitable causes. Check out the podcast episode here.

Vicious cycle. The current news cycle is not being kind to Peloton’s new spot called "A Gift Like No Other," which features a young mom getting the exercise bike as a Christmas gift from her husband. Here are some of the headlines: "Peloton's holiday ad has serious horror movie vibes" (Mashable); "This Peloton commercial needs to calm down" (AV Club); "Maybe it’s time to consider that Peloton is trolling us all with its advertising" (Fast Company); "The Peloton ad woman is absolutely not OK" (Vice). Comedian Eva Victor even made a video parodying the ad on Monday afternoon, which has 2 million views on Twitter.

Travel to Asia not required. Thanks to Twitter, K-pop fans worldwide can now enjoy one of the biggest music awards shows in Asia. The Mnet Asian Music Awards will have four global activations on Twitter: the red carpet 360 and live-stream, the #TwitterBlueRoom "Thank You stage," the Star Countdown video series, and Worldwide Fans’ Choice voting. Hashtags for the event, which takes place on Wednesday, include #2019MAMA and #MAMARedcarpet.

Cyber Monday set a record with $9.2 billion in online sales. That’s 16.9% year-over-year, according to Adobe data. It was the single biggest shopping day in the Amazon’s history, based on the number of items ordered worldwide. Top sellers on Cyber Monday included smartphones, Frozen 2 toys, L.O.L Surprise Dolls, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TVs, Fire TV, Apple AirPods and Air Fryers.