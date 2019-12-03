National food charity brings festive spirit to those in need

FoodCycle works to combat social and environmental issues, including food poverty, social isolation and food waste.

Operating 41 projects across the country, it brings people together to create a sense of community while serving free meals from surplus food that would have otherwise gone to waste.

The agency has joined forces with the charity on its Christmas Challenge project Recipes for the Community, which features celebrity chefs Tom Aikens, Melissa Hemsley and Tony Singh, among others.

Mary McGrath, chief executive of FoodCycle, said: "We wholeheartedly believe in the power of food to bring people together. This year we had 17 recipes donated by volunteers and 12 by our chef partners, and it has been amazing to see their enthusiasm for our cause displayed in this way."

All the funds raised by Recipes for the Community will continue to provide people who may be struggling with food poverty or social isolation with a free, nutritious meal in a warm and friendly environment.

Talk.Global has contributed more than 100 hours to the FoodCycle project, and helped create a digital cookbook to provide food inspiration and drive donations to the charity.

Talk.Global’s director of new business and marketing, Angharad Lloyd-Jones, said: "[FoodCycle's] mission to provide great food and community to people in need across the country has captured our staff's imagination. Hunger and loneliness aren’t limited to Christmas, so the agency's efforts don’t stop there.

"Talk.Global will continue to fund staff throughout the year to enable them to dedicate time on the ground across the UK during these sessions, whether it be collecting food, cooking on the kitchen team, or hosting the dinners to drive efforts and make a difference across the nation."