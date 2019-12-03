Google's product communications lead Mike Nelson exits after 13 years

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA: Mike Nelson, Google’s product communications lead, is retiring after 13 years with the tech company.

Google’s VP of comms and public affairs Lily Lin will step up into Nelson’s broader product role, said global comms and public affairs chief Corey duBrowa. Lin and Google’s senior director of global comms and public affairs for ads and commerce Chi Hea Cho, who both previously reported to Nelson, will now report directly to duBrowa.

"[Nelson] is retiring to Sonoma, California, to enjoy wine country life with his wife and two daughters," duBrowa told PRWeek via email. "I'll miss him daily."

Nelson has been Google’s product comms lead since May 2018. Before that, he was global comms lead for Google on an interim basis, until duBrowa took over the role.

During Nelson’s time at Google, he also served as VP of comms and public affairs for Asia-Pacific. He first joined the company as director of comms and public affairs, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Earlier in his career, Nelson owned and operated a consulting business for tech clients. He was the first PR consultant retained by Google in 2005, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Nelson was a PRWeek Power List honoree in 2014.