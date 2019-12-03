Edelman appoints APAC vice chair of digital

Matt Collette (pictured) will oversee Edelman’s digital operations spanning 11 markets in the region and will report to Asia Pacific COO, Bob Grove. In his new role, he will be responsible for evolving and delivering the firm’s portfolio of digital services and the agency’s integrated strategy solutions.

He will also lead capability experts to research, plan and develop digital and social programs that earn attention and build trust across a wide array of services. These offerings include performance marketing, e-commerce, business-to-business marketing, digital transformation consulting, influencer marketing, behavioural analysis, analytics, newsrooms and content studios.

Most recently, he was executive group director for Ogilvy Singapore and prior to that, an Edelman employee for more than seven years including a stint as MD for Zeno Group Singapore. During his time at Zeno, Collette grew business revenue by over 30% with a focus on integrated and social media-led marketing.

Stephen Kehoe, CEO and president of Edelman APAC, said in a statement: "Matt’s appointment brings a wealth of experience in understanding the convergence of the digital landscape with the broader communications environment. This will greatly benefit our clients as the whole region continues its breakneck speed of digital transformation."

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Asia PR & comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Asia bulletin, email Surekha.Ragavan@haymarket.asia