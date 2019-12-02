RIP, Lil Bub: Brands and fellow cat influencers pay tribute

Special needs cat Lil Bub, an influencer with 2.3 million Instagram followers and 3 million Facebook subscribers, died on Sunday at age 8.

Her owner, Mike Bridavsky, broke the news on social media on Monday and sent a newsletter to the cat’s fans, explaining that she died following a battle with a persistent and aggressive bone infection.

"She has literally saved thousands of lives (both pets and humans), she started the first national fund for special needs pets, she was the subject of groundbreaking genetic and biological research, she's helped raise over $700,000 for animals in need, and has spread a message of determination, positivity and perseverance to people all over the world," Bridavsky wrote.

Lil Bub worked in partnership with organizations such as the ASPCA and was hired as a spokescat by PETA and Halo.

Just a few months ago, fellow feline influencer Grumpy Cat also passed away.

Here is how brands and other animal influencers honored Lil Bub on social media.

PETA

Lil Bub was a very special cat. She was a compassionate individual who used her stardom to make the world a better place for animals.



Honor her legacy by remembering her message: always adopt, never shop.



Rest in Peace, Lil Bub. You will be greatly missed ?? pic.twitter.com/8yKvW8RxlA — PETA (@peta) December 2, 2019

Halo Purely for Pets

We at Halo are so sadden by the passing of our special magical amazing space kitty. Thank you BUB for all the good you've done in the world and your support of pets in need. https://t.co/Zg96lr1n8O — Halo Purely for Pets (@halopets) December 2, 2019

Watch Mojo

Lorenzo the Cat

Sad News: Lil Bub has died. I met her a few years ago backstage at CatCon. Rest in peace, sweet girl. @IAMLILBUB pic.twitter.com/hsTTSJYQYx — Lorenzo The Cat (@LorenzoTheCat) December 2, 2019

Museum of the Moving Image

?? Lil Bub. We still remember the day she came to the Museum back in 2016 while the exhibition "How Cats Took Over the Internet" was on view. A sold-out audience came to hear her life story and mission #rip @IAMLILBUB pic.twitter.com/xVdCkgmX07 — Museum of the Moving Image (@MovingImageNYC) December 2, 2019

The Yetee