RIP, Lil Bub: Brands and fellow cat influencers pay tribute

Added 13 minutes ago by Diana Bradley

The famous feline died on Sunday.

Blog

Special needs cat Lil Bub, an influencer with 2.3 million Instagram followers and 3 million Facebook subscribers, died on Sunday at age 8.

Her owner, Mike Bridavsky, broke the news on social media on Monday and sent a newsletter to the cat’s fans, explaining that she died following a battle with a persistent and aggressive bone infection.  

"She has literally saved thousands of lives (both pets and humans), she started the first national fund for special needs pets, she was the subject of groundbreaking genetic and biological research, she's helped raise over $700,000 for animals in need, and has spread a message of determination, positivity and perseverance to people all over the world," Bridavsky wrote.

Lil Bub worked in partnership with organizations such as the ASPCA and was hired as a spokescat by PETA and Halo.

Just a few months ago, fellow feline influencer Grumpy Cat also passed away.

Here is how brands and other animal influencers honored Lil Bub on social media. 

PETA

Halo Purely for Pets

Watch Mojo

Lorenzo the Cat

Museum of the Moving Image

The Yetee

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters