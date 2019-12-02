W2O names Racepoint alum Dan Carter as East Coast region practice lead

BOSTON: W2O has hired Racepoint Global alum Dan Carter as regional practice leader for the East Coast.

Carter stepped into the newly created position this week, reporting to Andrea Johnston, president of W2O pure, which is part of the W2O Group network. Carter is overseeing the Boston office, as well as the larger region as it relates to people, clients and new business, said W2O CMO Aaron Strout.

Carter spent the last 16 years at Racepoint, most recently as EVP and MD for North America since September 2012, overseeing engagement for healthcare and technology clients, as well as P&L and new business development for Racepoint’s North American operations. Earlier in his career, Carter was WaveSmith Networks’ director of corporate communications.

Racepoint CEO Larry Weber said Carter is a "great professional" whom he wishes well. Asked who will replace Carter, Weber said, "We are always looking for awesome senior people."

Racepoint co-COOs Karen Lew Bouchard and Peter Shanley left the firm in May. Bouchard was also chief HR officer and Shanley was CFO. Shanley’s duties were moved under Philip Chadwick, who is leading finance, Weber said in May. The firm is not replacing Bouchard.

Former CEO and president Peter Prodromou left the agency in mid-2018 for Boston Digital.

W2O received an investment in May from New Mountain Capital, a New York-based private equity firm that replaced its previous investor, Mountaingate Capital. Financial details were not disclosed.

W2O’s 2018 revenue increased 23% to $177.6 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report.