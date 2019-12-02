Formula One picks agency to communicate its net-zero carbon pledge

The plan comes after 12 months of work with governing body the FIA, sustainability experts, F1 teams, promoters, and others. Carbon reduction projects are to begin immediately.

Futerra’s brief aims to ensure the sport’s long-term cultural relevance, especially with younger generations, and highlight the motorsport's innovations. The agency is to help provide a communications strategy including insights, positioning and topline messaging.

Futerra creative director Harvey Coxell said: "Sustainability doesn’t mean sacrifice, instead it propels F1 forward to become more relevant for the future, engage with a wider diversity of fans, and cements them as a leader in the sporting arena. If a global motorsport based on fossil fuels can become sustainable, anyone can."

The plans include action to ensure more efficient logistics and travel, plus 100 per cent renewably powered offices, facilities and factories.

By 2025 the brand aims to ensure all of its events are sustainable, by eliminating single-use plastics and all waste reused, recycled or composted. Additionally, F1 will provide incentives for every fan to find a greener way to reach the race.

Chase Carey, F1 chairman and CEO, said: "By leveraging the immense talent, passion and drive for innovation held by all members of the F1 community, we hope to make a significant positive impact on the environment and communities in which we operate."