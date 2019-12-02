Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

New from PRWeek this morning: James Holland, former SVP of digital in Edelman’s corporate and public affairs practice, has joined Wonderscript as a cofounder. Text100 alum James Beechinor-Collins recently launched the digital communications consultancy. Check out the full story.

Olivia Jade Giannulli is back on YouTube. On Sunday, the influencer posted her first video since March, when her parents actress Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli were indicted for their alleged roles in the college admissions scandal. In the two-minute video, Jade Giannulli explained that she is "legally not allowed to speak on anything" related to the scandal. She added, "Though I’m terrified to make this video and to come back, I know that I also want to start taking smaller steps in the right direction." HP, Sephora, TRESemmé and Estée Lauder are among the brands that dropped the influencer, who has 1.9 million YouTube subscribers, from their roster post-scandal.

Fresh comms hires for Pete Buttigieg’s campaign. Rachel Thomas has joined as deputy communications director; and Matt Corridoni is deputy rapid response communications director for the Democratic presidential candidate. Thomas was previously deputy comms director for Beto O’Rourke’s campaign, while Corridoni was previously with Seth Moulton’s campaign and his Serve America PAC. (Politico)

File this under: What is wrong with people? Wish.com is selling Christmas ornaments featuring images of Auschwitz concentration camps. The Auschwitz Memorial tweeted Monday morning that it hopes the website will quickly remove the items like Amazon did from its own site following backlash over the weekend.

For those who doubted Black Friday’s relevance... Americans spent $7.4 billion online on Black Friday, up by $1.2 billion on Black Friday 2018. Black Friday brick-and-mortar sales were up 4.2% and $2.9 billion of sales came from smartphones. Sales on Thanksgiving also hit a record $4.2 billion.