Fridays are free

On average agencies give clients an extra 20 per cent of time for free (PRCA Benchmark Survey), a day week - Fridays really are free. The reality is probably much worse.

The reasons for this are numerous – long standing attitudes towards the value of public relations from both consultants and clients, lack of commercial expertise in consultancies, failure to set up client relationships properly at the beginning and an overwhelming desire by PR types to be liked.

If we are honest reducing over servicing is no easy task. Almost every agency in the UK suffers from it and clients have come to expect it. I even know of in-house PR managers who have been paid bonuses on the level of over servicing that they got from their agency.

But if you don’t have a detailed, fully worked up budget based on robust information in all likelihood you are setting yourself up to over service.

The lack of measurable objectives is the second major contributor to over servicing. If you are unable to evaluate whether you have been successful it is almost impossible to stick to a budget. Despite the large amount of free educational material and tools available far too many campaigns are still not evaluated.

I know this is not popular with many agency heads as it is counter a creative culture, but running a simple but effective capacity planning and time monitoring system also gives you the information you need to know which are the problem children among your client portfolio.

Along with this, your team needs to be trained to negotiate with clients when they request work that will not deliver on the agreed objectives and is not budgeted for.

Underpinning the processes needs to be a commercial culture where your team values the impact that their work has on the client’s business and are happy to be evaluated.

All of this means significant change in how your team handles client servicing and it will not happen overnight but the improvement in margins, increase in team motivation and improved growth will make it well worthwhile.

Richard Houghton is PRWeek's Agency Doctor and co-author ‘Grow, Build Sell Live’