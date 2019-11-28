The LTA launches agency review

The review covers media, creative and strategic, and social and PR, with the LTA open to appointing agencies for each, or one full-service agency partner. Creativebrief is handling the selection process.

PRWeek understands the review process for social and PR is at an early stage, and is likely to attract wide interest for an account that is prestigious in UK sport.

Richard Daish, LTA marketing and commercial director, said: "We want to capitalise on our success of late, continuing to champion the benefits of tennis and its inclusiveness.

"With this in mind, we're looking forward to appointing either multiple [agencies] or one full-service agency that can support us in opening the game up and driving participation."

The LTA represents more than 590,000 members and works with schools, volunteers, coaches and venues across the country.

Based at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton, the body also manages the major lead-up tournaments to Wimbledon, including the Nature Valley Open (Nottingham), the Nature Valley Classic (Birmingham), the Fever-Tree Championships (The Queen's Club, London) and the Nature Valley International (Eastbourne).