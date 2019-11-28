Hope&Glory names joint MDs as founders take creative and client-focused roles

Anna Terrell and Seb Dilleyston, both existing Hope&Glory employees, take the MD roles and will share agency management responsibilities with Carr and Gordon-MacIntosh alongside the 10-strong board.

Carr takes the role of co-founder and chief client officer while Gordon-MacIntosh will become co-founder and chief creative officer. The agency said it's "a reflection of the duo’s wish to get back to client work and devote more time to nurturing the team and quality of the agency’s creative output".

Terrell joined the consumer brand PR agency in 2016 from Good Relations and before that Golin, where she held senior board roles. She leads accounts including Sainsbury’s, American Airlines, Beam Suntory International and The Royal Mint.

Dilleyston has been with Hope&Glory since 2013, joining from Mischief. He leads the agency’s Barclays, Facebook and Guinness accounts.

Founded in 2011, the London-based agency has grown to become a £7.2m-revenue business with an 80-strong team.

Gordon-MacIntosh said: "The last thing Jo or I want to do is step away from the day-to-day and the appointment of new MDs will enable us to get even closer to the work.

"We wanted to put the client relationships and the quality of our creative output at the heart of our agendas, hence the CCO roles we’ll take on. Sharing the management needs more widely with Seb and Anna will give us the opportunity to be closer to the team, the work and the clients. We can’t wait."

Terrell said: "We’ve grown quickly over the last few years and need to ensure we don’t get tripped up by pace. Making sure the team feels supported and nurtured while clients feel they’re getting the best work the industry can offer is a brilliant challenge."