Former Edelman SVP James Holland joins Wonderscript

NEW YORK: James Holland, former SVP of digital in Edelman’s corporate and public affairs practice, has joined Wonderscript as a cofounder.

Holland starts in the role on Monday. James Beechinor-Collins, who recently launched the digital communications consultancy, noted that Holland has strong editorial experience.

"He’s a trained journalist and he is also uniquely qualified in digital," said Beechinor-Collins. "His tech knowledge is world class in running design and build programs, content programs and social programs."

Holland said moving to Wonderscript allows him to share the lessons he’s learned about digital with the firm’s new clients.

"A lot of agencies are having challenges adopting digital and the same goes for comms teams in-house and in-brand," Holland said. "It feels like we’re at a point in time where a lot of the problems are almost universal and nobody has really solved them yet. Except at the teams I’ve worked in. It feels selfish to keep that for myself."

Before his recent move, Holland had been at Edelman since June, according to his LinkedIn profile. Edelman did not immediately comment on his departure. Prior to Edelman, Holland was at Archetype (formerly known as Text100).

Beechinor-Collins, formerly chief digital officer and regional director for North America at Text100, said Holland is the third person at the new shop. Peter White, who previously led social media programs for Archetype, was hired as a digital strategist on November 11.

Beechinor-Collins left Text100 in February, and launched Wonderscript in October.

Next Fifteen merged Text100 and Bite Global, giving them the new name Archetype in late February.