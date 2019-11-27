Obsessed with Baby Yoda, these 8 brands are

Added 37 minutes ago by Sean Czarnecki

Baby Yoda is everyone’s favorite little green friend on social media, including brands.

As hearts melted worldwide in the days after the character (real name The Child) debuted in the first chapter of Disney+’s The Mandalorian, another saga was unfolding on Giphy: GIFs of Baby Yoda were disappearing.

The incident led people to speculate that Disney was pulling the GIFs over copyright concerns, but Giphy fell on its sword, vaguely attributing the gaffe to "some confusion."

Lucky for social media, Baby Yoda GIFs are back on the website.

Here’s how brand land capitalized on the Baby Yoda obsession.

Potbelly’s

Steak-umm

Virgin Media

Doug the Pug

Sacramento Kings

GameSpot

NPR Music

Team Secret

