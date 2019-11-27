Obsessed with Baby Yoda, these 8 brands are

Baby Yoda is everyone’s favorite little green friend on social media, including brands.

As hearts melted worldwide in the days after the character (real name The Child) debuted in the first chapter of Disney+’s The Mandalorian, another saga was unfolding on Giphy: GIFs of Baby Yoda were disappearing.

The incident led people to speculate that Disney was pulling the GIFs over copyright concerns, but Giphy fell on its sword, vaguely attributing the gaffe to "some confusion."

Lucky for social media, Baby Yoda GIFs are back on the website.

Here’s how brand land capitalized on the Baby Yoda obsession.

Potbelly’s

mom can I get an oatmeal chocolate chip cookie too pic.twitter.com/NHLQvS76my — Potbelly (@Potbelly) November 27, 2019

Steak-umm

has disney heard of the streisand effect https://t.co/D4nqlOt9f0 — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) November 25, 2019

Virgin Media

I’m going to tell my kids this is #BabyYoda pic.twitter.com/0wFgQ98mLE — Virgin Media (@virginmedia) November 26, 2019

Doug the Pug

Baby Yoda, I am pic.twitter.com/6618BeCSSx — Doug The Pug (@itsdougthepug) November 26, 2019

Sacramento Kings

GameSpot

1 like = 1 love for Baby Yoda pic.twitter.com/Q3ZR06uMFt — GameSpot Universe (@GSUniverse) November 17, 2019

NPR Music

Why lie, we're just looking for an excuse to tweet a Baby Yoda photo: https://t.co/zIwgBjqPBz pic.twitter.com/9DvzMc5yDA — NPR Music (@nprmusic) November 18, 2019

Team Secret