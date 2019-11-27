UKTV names new chief marketing and innovation officer

Michaelides will begin the new role in the middle of December, and will lead the marketing, consumer communications, social and online, media, creative and innovation teams, including an area of activity called content and product funding.

The announcement follows news last week that chief marketing and communications officer Zoë Clapp is leaving the company after a 15-year tenure.

Michaelides was previously the chief transformation officer at UKTV and BBC Studios UK, where he was responsible for leading the post-acquisition integration and development of the combined UKTV and BBC Studios business.

Since joining in January 2012, he has held several roles at the company, including executive board marketing director and chief commercial officer, overseeing the company's third-party platform relationships and all commercial activity.

Before that, Michaelides spent 15 years in a combination of management consultancy and commercial marketing roles at Kantar Consulting, Procter & Gamble and PepsiCo.

"Leveraging the combined capabilities of BBC Studios Distribution in the UK and UKTV by co-ordinating our brands, audiences and commercial innovation in this way, opens up new opportunities that will allow us to drive growth and expand the commercial footprint of the business," he said.

He will report to UKTV CEO Marcus Arthur, who said: "With new brands, products and audiences an increasingly important driver of success at UKTV, I felt it was essential to evolve our marketing and innovation activity to ensure strong and consistent growth.

"This includes UKTV’s content and product funding team, as well as opening new commercial revenue streams and partnerships, are essential to our future success in an increasingly competitive market."