Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Amazon, Facebook, McDonald's and Walmart have been called out the most by 2020 presidential candidates. More than 80 companies across 30 industries are facing increased pressure by candidates to offer employees a living wage, pay more in taxes and allow workers to unionize, according to High Lantern Group data. (Axios)

Pete Buttigieg was called a "lying MF." Here is how he responded. Michael Harriot wrote an essay in The Root earlier this week, blasting the 2020 presidential candidate for comments he made in 2011 perpetuating a narrative that blames the victims of systemic racism. In response, Buttigieg phoned Harriot to discuss the critical essay, which prompted a follow-up post from Harriot on Tuesday night commending him for reaching out. Buttigieg defended his old comments when speaking with reporters on Tuesday, explaining that he had been talking about the need for mentorship and career pathways.

Is TikTok censoring posts? TikTok user Feroza Aziz made a viral video which started as a makeup tutorial and turned into a lesson on China's Muslim concentration camps. Shortly after, the New Jersey teen was banned from the platform. However, TikTok, run by Chinese company ByteDance, told BuzzFeed that she was suspended for creating a different video in which she sexualizes Osama bin Laden. (BuzzFeed)

FAA to Boeing: Not so fast. Citing public interest and safety, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a letter to Boeing on Tuesday that it will "retain authority to issue airworthiness certificates and export certificates of airworthiness for all 737 Max airplanes" until they are satisfied. This likely puts a damper on Boeing’s plans to return the aircraft to service by the end of this year. Check out PRWeek’s coverage of the major recent changes to Boeing’s comms team.

PR’s role in maintaining fundamental freedom and civil liberty. American Civil Liberties Union comms head Michele Moore told PRWeek that earned media is critical to how people understand what’s at stake in society and the incidents that threaten our civil liberties and rights everyday across the nation. "PR is essential in helping connect journalists with the people, experts, data and facts that tell often heart-wrenching stories about what’s happening and what people can actually do to help protect our democracy," she said. Read our full Q&A with Moore, one of the six PRWeek Hall of Fame inductees we are celebrating on December 9.

There will be no Breakfast Briefing on Thursday or Friday and no weekly newsletter. Happy Thanksgiving! (Will you be including any fast food items as side dishes?)