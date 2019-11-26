Just briefly: Account wins and people moves

People moves

AUCKLAND

Independent communications agency network IPREX has hired Sarah Munnik to be its new Asia-Pacific regional president. According to LinkedIn, Munnik comes from Pead PR in Auckland, New Zealand.

BOSTON

Teak Media + Communication has hired Erin Devost as social media manager. She had been senior account representative for Chapman Cubine + Hussey, a Washington, DC, digital marketing firm.

NEW YORK

The PR Council has hired Eddy Olean as digital and social media manager and Armoni Boone as member relations coordinator. Olean had been a marketing manager at ICM Partners, and Boone had been a digital media intern at Bloomberg.

BlueGreen Water Technologies has named Maayan Nave its new CMO. Part of his remit will be handling PR in the US, China, South Africa, Russia and Israel. Nave owns Now-You Global Communications and previously handled global comms for SodaStream.

GCI Health has hired Tyler Pennock as SVP of digital and integrated marketing, and Kalyn Fesemyer and Judi Kennedy as SVPs. Pennock comes from Zeno Group and Fesemyer from Edelman. Prior to GCI, Kennedy was consulting.

Peter White has been hired by Wonderscript as a digital strategist. He had been working at Archetype handling social media programs.

PHOENIX

Detroit-based Lambert has hired Michelle Olson and the entire PR team from Phoenix ad shop Fingerpaint. According to a Lambert spokesperson, Olson acquired the PR division of Fingerpaint and brought it to Lambert, expanding that agency’s reach into Phoenix. Olson is now managing partner of the five-person office as well as a partner and leadership team member at Lambert.

Account wins

NEW YORK

The US arm of German advertising/comms agency Serviceplan Group will be handling brand strategy and brand design for ARK, a New York-based investment adviser that focuses on technology such as DNA sequencing, robotics, artificial intelligence, energy storage and blockchain.

Cindy Riccio Communications is now AOR for the launch of Veronica Sheaffer’s Ready-to-Wear collection launch. Sheaffer, a Chicago designer known for high-end, custom bridal looks is a Project Runway Season 18 contestant.

SourceCode has been hired as comms AOR for LightStep, a company that provides application performance management services for companies like Lyft, Under Armour, Github, Box, Twilio, Plaid and Digital Ocean.

In other news…

NEW YORK

Strategic consultancy Bevel has opened two new offices: one in SoHo and another in Santa Monica. Bevel headquarters were previously located in Chelsea and the firm had a smaller office in the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.

LOS ANGELES

Relevance International is opening a west coast office in Los Angeles, California. The agency is headquartered in New York and has a London office, as well.