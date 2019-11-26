WarnerMedia ups four comms staffers

NEW YORK: Oliver Herrgesell, the newly minted EVP of comms for WarnerMedia’s Sales & International unit, announced a reorg of his group Monday that resulted in the promotion of four of his staff.

Claudia Coles was made an SVP, managing comms in the EMEA and APAC regions for WarnerMedia entertainment networks, distribution and advertising sales, according to a memo from Herrgesell.

Coles, who worked for the company for 26 years and is based in London, was previously VP of corporate communications, international and EMEA, according to her LinkedIn profile.

In addition, Jenn Toner, who according to LinkedIn was VP of comms, is now an SVP handing comms for the advertising sales teams, and will be a liaison to Xandr and AT&T Business. Toner is based in New York and is a 20-year employee.

In the memo, Herrgesell also said 12-year employee Lauren McCabe has been named VP of communications for distribution. She had been, per LinkedIn, VP of comms for truTV. McCabe works out of New York.

Additionally, Ben Gold, formerly international senior corporate communications manager, according to LinkedIn, has been upped to director of corporate communications for WarnerMedia Sales & International. He is based in London and has been with the company for two years.

Coles, Toner, McCabe and Gold all report to Herrgesell.

Dan Faulks’ position as VP of communications for CNN Commercial remains unchanged, Herrgesell said. Faulks works from London. Also, Caroline Rittenberry keeps her role of VP of comms for the Turner businesses in Latin America. She is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

WarnerMedia is owned by AT&T.