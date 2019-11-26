Does fast food have a place at the Thanksgiving table?

Some chains are banking on that notion this Thanksgiving. Hardee’s is serving Thanksgiving in a Box, and Denny’s will serve a full Turkey Day meal for those who aren’t up to cooking.

But other brands want to join consumers in their homes.

Taco Bell shared a special Thanksgiving recipe for Rolled Chicken Tacos Bisque (essentially rolled chicken tacos that have been thrown in a blender).

White Castle, meanwhile, is encouraging fans to turn its sliders into stuffing.

Turn Sliders into stuffing this Thanksgiving and be the coolest kid at the adults table. Use Impossible™ Sliders for a new meatless twist on our Classic Original Slider stuffing. — White Castle (@WhiteCastle) November 24, 2019