Does fast food have a place at the Thanksgiving table?

Taco Bell and White Castle sure hope so.

Some chains are banking on that notion this Thanksgiving. Hardee’s is serving Thanksgiving in a Box, and Denny’s will serve a full Turkey Day meal for those who aren’t up to cooking.

But other brands want to join consumers in their homes.

Taco Bell shared a special Thanksgiving recipe for Rolled Chicken Tacos Bisque (essentially rolled chicken tacos that have been thrown in a blender).

White Castle, meanwhile, is encouraging fans to turn its sliders into stuffing.

