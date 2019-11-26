Edelman UK makes senior corporate hires from Ogilvy and MHP

Lucas, who takes the role of practice MD, was previously a managing partner and corporate affairs lead at Ogilvy, and before that associate director at Blue Rubicon. He will be responsible for diversifying and modernising Edelman’s approach to integrated reputation campaigning, the agency said.

Bloxham spent two years as MHP’s corporate MD after five years at Bell Pottinger, where he was a founding partner of its integrated campaigns team, Engage. Edelman said in his role of senior director, Bloxham will lead the corporate positioning and narrative development work for some of the agency's major clients.

The duo join the agency's new corporate affairs leadership team under corporate affairs general manager Hugh Taggart, joining the likes of public affairs MD James Morris, senior counsel Will Walden, Europe & CIS crisis practice lead Duncan Gallagher, and senior directors Shauna McCarthy and Iain Dey.

Edelman UK has brought together its public affairs, financial and corporate reputation teams into a new, 80-strong corporate affairs practice. The agency said the move was to "meet the increasingly diverse range of challenges facing corporate affairs directors".

Taggart said: "We are thrilled to bring in two advisors and leaders of their calibre, energy and integrity.

"They are both highly tuned to the reputational challenges of business leaders and have outstanding experience advising major brands. Most importantly, they will sharpen our thinking and delivery capabilities for clients and accelerate the development of our talented teams."

Other recent additions to Edelman UK's crisis specialism include Stephanie Glover, a former senior consuiltanct at the recently folded Pagefield Global; and Jennifer Giff, a former crisis comms specialist at FleishmanHillard Fishburn and part of the PRWeek 30 Under 30 2018.

Both joined in September as associate directors.

In October, Edelman UK and Ireland CEO Ed Williams was promoted to EMEA chief, with incumbent Carol Potter moving to the newly created role of global vice chair of brand.