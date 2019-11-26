The PR Week:11.26.2019: Asha Curran, Giving Tuesday

As Giving Tuesday approaches, the organization's CEO talks about the origins of her global charity movement.

L to R: Asha Curran and Steve Barrett
Despite having little planning and resources, CEO Asha Curran says she co-founded Giving Tuesday because she didn't want to dilute the original idea via committee and turn it into "mush."

Today, Giving Tuesday is a global movement. "It wouldn't have been something we could even have put on a whiteboard," she adds, "that in eight years Giving Tuesday will be in Brazil, Russia, Tanzania and Estonia."

Also, in a colorful metaphor involving the film Office Space, Curran sounds off on the importance of purpose in a modern organization, cautioning against treating "purpose" like an employee that's been fired and doesn't know it yet.

