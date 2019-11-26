Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

"I’ve had over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days." That’s what Papa John’s founder John Schnatter told local news station WDRB in Kentucky on Monday, concluding that the pizza doesn’t taste as good since his ouster. He explained that he was set up by other employees who recorded him using a racial slur while speaking on an internal conference call. Schnatter also dissed new Papa John’s CEO, former Arby’s president Rob Lynch, stating he has no pizza experience or passion for quality or people. The interview is going viral on Twitter.

Who will win? Last week, Tesla’s Cybertruck easily defeated a Ford F-150 in a tug-of-war battle. Ford X VP Sundeep Madra, however, didn’t think it was an "apples to apples" test and challenged Tesla CEO Elon Musk to a rematch on Twitter Monday. In reply, Musk tweeted, "Bring it on." The showdown could take place as early as next week. Despite breaking the Cybertruck’s "unbreakable" windows during a live demo last week, Musk said 200,000 orders have been placed for the vehicle.

Google is cracking down on employee activists. The company fired four employees on Monday (who have now been dubbed the Thanksgiving Four), after they attended a demonstration with more than 200 other staffers at Google's San Francisco office on Friday. In an internal memo, Google said that the firings were related to data security and employee safety.

People are still talking about the very tiny Valentino purse Lizzo sported at the AMAs. The singer tweeted Monday, "Can someone Photoshop the bag big and me small? I’m tryna see something." Of course, Twitter users delivered. Meanwhile, Nickelodeon and Sponge Bob tweeted that they were "joining the tiny bag movement."

Tough times call for strong leadership. Aedhmar Hynes, who took over as global CEO of Text100 just before the dot-com bust, said her main takeaway from that time is that "it's essential to have a clear vision, a road map of how to get there and the confidence to lead people in times of great uncertainty."