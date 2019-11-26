In brief: Noise Media teams up with Facebook VP, wins for Smoking Gun, Ophir and Aberfield, Speed launches new measurement tool

Facebook VP teams up with PR and media partners for blood-cancer charity launch

PR and social-media marketing agency Noise Media will work alongside alongside LADbible Group, Jungle Creations and a handful of other media partners to launch the Follicular Lymphoma Foundation (FLF). Facebook EMEA vice-president Nicola Mendelsohn is helping to launch the new charity, set up to find a cure for the blood cancer, following her diagnosis in 2016. The charity has also released a filter for Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat users to help drive PR and awareness of the cause. It aims to raise $20m.

Unity Mutual signs Smoking Gun to handle PR

Unity Mutual, a not-for-profit organisation that offers savings and investments to help families plan for the future, has appointed Smoking Gun to handle its PR strategy and implementation. Highlighting the brand's dedication to trust is part of the PR brief, as Smoking Gun is tasked with educating consumers on the benefits of Unity Mutual and its Lifetime ISA offering.

Ophir PR wins villa-rental brand business

Boutique travel industry comms agency Ophir has been appointed to handle the UK PR for villa-rental brand Bright Blue Villas. The company has a portfolio of 160 unique villas across 15 Greek destinations, with a dedicated concierge team. The brand says it "offers guests the opportunity to experience a more authentic side of Greece".

Aberfield wins Young’s and Karro corporate brief

Fish and seafood brand Young's has appointed Leeds-based PR firm Aberfield to manage its corporate and trade communications. The Eight Fifty Food Group was formed to unite the Young's brand under a new parent organisation with Karro Food Group. The agency will deliver ongoing trade and corporate PR through proactive media relations, content development and corporate profiling for Karro and Young’s.

Speed launches online PR measurement tool

PR and communications agency Speed has launched an online analytics tool that enables clients to track campaign performance in real-time. PACE provides an interactive analytics dashboard, allowing comms professionals to demonstrate bottom-line impact by measuring campaign activities alongside organisational performance. It applies a methodology based on best-practice principles supported by the Association for the Measurement and Evaluation of Communication (AMEC).