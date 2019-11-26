Exclusive: Barclays chooses new corporate PR agency

It is understood the corporate PR brief is wide-ranging across several Barclays divisions. The bank provides personal, business, wealth management and a range of other financial services.

Details of the tightly guarded brief are scare, but it is believed the account could be worth a high six-figure sum.

BCW has worked with Barclays as its corporate PR partner. PRWeek has approached BCW to clarify how Hanover’s move impacts its role with the bank. Lansons has also previously worked as corporate PR partner prior to BCW.

According to the current PRCA lobbying register, Portland, Cicero Group and iNHouse Communications have listed Barclays as clients.

Barclays and Hanover declined to comment on the move.

Hanover won this year's PRWeek UK Award for Issues and Reputation Management for its 'Managing Milestones in Multiple Sclerosis' work with Roche and as shortlisted for Mid-sized Consultancy of the Year.

It increased revenue by 18 per cent to £13.9m in 2018 and has 129 staff, accroding to the PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies.