Searches for Singapore Airlines spike following BTS love

When the world’s highest paid boyband flew business class on Singapore Airlines last week, it seemed that they were not immune to luxury amenities and features. The band raved about everything from foldable beds to the steamed pork they were served.

According to Singapore-based social listening company Circus Social, searches for the terms "Singapore Airlines" OR "singaporeairlines" or "SIA" OR "#SIA" or "#singaporeairlines" or "sq" or "#sq" or "@Singaporeair" spiked between November 18 and 24, an increase of 255% from the previous week.

I just saw it's Singapore Airlines. Bts are coming to Singapore to film their reality show?? Fr???? pic.twitter.com/QBZk1a1IBb — ? ? ? (@veautaefulkook) September 16, 2019

As a comparison, here are the number of (worldwide) mentions on websites, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, forums, and blogs in the weeks leading up:

October 28 – November 3: 900

November 4 –10: 1600

November 11 – 17: 10600

November 18 – 24: 37600 (an increase of 255% from the previous week)

With regards to Google Searches, Google Trends results on this topic showed that it peaked on the 21st of November.

