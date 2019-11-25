Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization hires ProPublica PR director Minhee Cho

NEW YORK: ProPublica’s Minhee Cho is joining the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization as media relations associate.

Cho has served at the investigative journalism organization since 2011, most recently as director of PR.

Created in honor of the late New York senator, who was assassinated in 1968, the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization focuses on combating injustice through litigation, educational and financial efforts. The nonprofit is led by Kennedy’s daughter, Kerry Kennedy.

ProPublica is currently hiring for the New York-based director of PR position, according to its website. This role has a wide-ranging remit, including media outreach, organizing events and managing award submissions — all in the service of maximizing the impact of ProPublica’s work.

The director of PR will report to Celeste LeCompte, VP of business development, and oversee ProPublica’s PR and marketing associate, a Chicago-based role ProPublica is hiring for. The PR and marketing associate will report to LeCompte while working with the editor-in-chief of ProPublica Illinois, Louise Kiernan.

ProPublica launched its Illinois branch in 2017. Most recently, the nonprofit group’s work resulted in the end of isolated seclusion as a form of punishment in schools across Illinois. The work was done in partnership with the Chicago Tribune.

Cho joined ProPublica eight years ago as its first comms manager. Her website bio credits her with helping to "drive the strategic promotion of [its] investigations through key partnerships, media appearances, newsletters and events."

As local journalism founders, ProPublica has tried to fill the void left by newspapers that have either shuttered or laid off staff. It is awarded grants to finance investigative projects by local reports and uses technology to foster cooperation among journalists, such as the recently launched Collaborate.

Since ProPublica launched in 2008, the organization has won five Pulitzer Prizes.